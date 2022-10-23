Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $132.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

