Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

