IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,138 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.87% of Tattooed Chef worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 74,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTCF. Roth Capital downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Tattooed Chef Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

