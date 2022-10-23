IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 2,550 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,346,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TENB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 959,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.