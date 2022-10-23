IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 25,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,937. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

