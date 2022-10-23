IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.97 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,699,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.