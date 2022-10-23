IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 114,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.62. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

