IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,913. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

