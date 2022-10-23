IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 5,260 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies comprises 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. 270,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,058. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

