IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 5,512,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

