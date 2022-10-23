IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 7,837 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $188,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

PING remained flat at $28.50 during midday trading on Friday. 3,473,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

