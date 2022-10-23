iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,660,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,904,000 after buying an additional 582,670 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $793,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

