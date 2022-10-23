iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

