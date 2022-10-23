iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Holdings Lowered by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $123.39 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66.

