iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,028,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

