iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 1.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EEMA stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 33,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

