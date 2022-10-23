iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $69.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

