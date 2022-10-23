iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4,234.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 97,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 10,196,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,317. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

