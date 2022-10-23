iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

