iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 858,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,415. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

