iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TFC Financial Management’s Largest Position

TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.5% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.13.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.