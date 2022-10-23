iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,212 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

