iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 362,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,644 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJK traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $65.70. 167,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.