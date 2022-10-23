iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 751.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $88.71. 33,579 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

