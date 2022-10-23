Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.59.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE CVE opened at C$25.76 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.38. The stock has a market cap of C$49.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

