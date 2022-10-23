Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APA Trading Up 4.0 %

APA stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.67.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

