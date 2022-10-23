Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXRT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.