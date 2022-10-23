Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

155675 (BLD.TO) ( TSE:BLD Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.93 million.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.