Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.27. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

