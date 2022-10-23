Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.