Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,343,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

