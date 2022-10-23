Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,865 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

