Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

