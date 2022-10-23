Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

