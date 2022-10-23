Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

