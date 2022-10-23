Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

SLVP opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.40.

