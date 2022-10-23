Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 370,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.16 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

