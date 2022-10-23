JOE One Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

