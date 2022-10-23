Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

