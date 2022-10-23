Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 991 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

