Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,550,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

