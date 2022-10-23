JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.30.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.