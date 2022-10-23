JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

