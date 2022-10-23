Kadena Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $249.98 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00006491 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $249.98 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.27908994 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010900 BTC.
Kadena Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kadena Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.