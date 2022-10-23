Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Provident Financial Company Profile
