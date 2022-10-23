Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

