KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in KeyCorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.6 %

KEY opened at $16.90 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

