Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

