Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.