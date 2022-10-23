Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

