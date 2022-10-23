Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

